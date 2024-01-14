Patrick Mahomes Breaks Helmet In Latest Cold Weather Craziness

The start of the NFL playoffs has brought plenty of wacky weather into play, from the game postponement in Buffalo to a sub-zero environment for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

During their Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Mahomes was at the center of another awkward encounter on the frozen field surface. While scrambling for the end zone, Mahomes collided with Miami safety DeShon Elliott. During the hit, the quarterback’s helmet chipped off a decent-sized painted piece that flew off at contact, creating a unique visual.

A piece of Patrick Mahomes' helmet came flying off. 😮 pic.twitter.com/m2bFObIhnq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

"Equipment change, they stopped the clock, he really should have to go out or they take a time-out."



Terry McAulay is confused as Patrick Mahomes is allowed to replace a cracked helmet without a time-out or having to leave the game. pic.twitter.com/wrEZEngPYz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2024

After the unusual equipment malfunction, social media reacted to the battle-tested look for Mahomes:

If Mahomes had Allstate instead of State Farm, he’d be better protected from mayhem, like this… pic.twitter.com/erLYtgtyA6 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 14, 2024

Patrick Mahomes' helmet after that hit pic.twitter.com/NBsHRbPVJX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2024

Nice shot of Patrick Mahomes' helmet smash. Photo by Emily Curiel of the @KCStar … pic.twitter.com/jtn6ZuxC0E — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 14, 2024

Patrick Mahomes after his helmet cracked: pic.twitter.com/3sogE4UwUd — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 14, 2024

The Chiefs sealed the 26-7 win over the Dolphins to advance to the AFC Divisional lot.