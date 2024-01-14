Patrick Mahomes Breaks Helmet In Latest Cold Weather Craziness

The start of the NFL playoffs has brought plenty of wacky weather into play, from the game postponement in Buffalo to a sub-zero environment for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
During their Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Mahomes was at the center of another awkward encounter on the frozen field surface. While scrambling for the end zone, Mahomes collided with Miami safety DeShon Elliott. During the hit, the quarterback’s helmet chipped off a decent-sized painted piece that flew off at contact, creating a unique visual.
After the unusual equipment malfunction, social media reacted to the battle-tested look for Mahomes:
The Chiefs sealed the 26-7 win over the Dolphins to advance to the AFC Divisional lot.
Featured image via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images