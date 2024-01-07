The Patriots’ draft puzzle is nearly complete.

With Sunday’s 17-3 home loss to the New York Jets, New England clinched a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Patriots can’t finish any lower than third in the draft order, nor can they claim the first overall pick.

Furthermore, the New Orleans Saints’ home win over the Atlanta Falcons eliminated any chance of the Patriots winning a draft tiebreaker over the Commanders, who are their top competition for the No. 2 pick. New England would’ve needed a Falcons victory, plus some extra help around the league.

However, not all hope is lost.

The Patriots will finish with the No. 2 pick if Washington somehow scores a home win over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. That feels like an unlikely outcome, considering Dallas is playing for playoff positioning and Washington has nothing to play for, but you never know.

Regardless, the Patriots now have a top-three pick, and that’s a big deal. They’re guaranteed to have a shot at receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or quarterback prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images