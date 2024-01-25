Bill Belichick coached the 2003 Patriots, a team that won a championship and is considered one of the better squads to span the New England dynasty.

That team was so good, and so revered, that the Patriots — who have fallen on harder times recently — decided to make a podcast, looking back on that team and celebrating that squad that went 14-2 and won the second of six Super Bowls. Tom Brady was coming into his own as the greatest football player of all time, and a star-studded defense led to a dominant run capped by beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Again, an all-time great team coached by Belichick in one of his best performances of a Hall of Fame career. So, he’s obviously going to be a focal point of that podcast, right?

Maybe not.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots released a trailer for the new podcast Wednesday. Check out the preview for “Patriots 2003: The Super Bowl Podcast” below and keep an eye on how often you see Belichick.

No, your eyes were not deceiving you. Belichick was featured a total of zero times. He wasn’t mentioned or even referred to. The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy pointed that out Thursday and judging by the comments, he was far from the only one to notice Belichick’s omission.

“Not once did (you) mention Bill Belichick, the coach of the Patriots. Sell the team (Robert Kraft), you petty old man,” one YouTube comment read.

“No Belichick?” a user on X replied. “Are you seriously kidding me right now?”

Story continues below advertisement

“Wow, those players were so talented they didn’t have a head coach apparently,” another said.

Another user commented: “This thing is over a minute long and there’s no mention of Belichick at all? How?”

The accusations of “Belichick erasure” go on and on in replies and quote-tweets. Also, for what it’s worth, Kraft and his family are shown hugging in their Super Bowl luxury box just four seconds into the trailer.

The whole thing is so in your face that you almost have to wonder whether there’s some sort of Belichick reveal to come during the actual podcast. Otherwise, accusations of pettiness after the longtime coach’s departure are hard to discount. What’s even crazier is there are opportunities within the 80-second trailer to show Belichick on the sideline. The famous intentional safety in Denver is featured, but Belichick is still nowhere to be seen.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not like Belichick wasn’t a major figure that season, either. He released longtime Patriots safety Lawyer Milloy right before the season began. Milloy caught on with the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots then took a 31-0 thumping to their division rivals in Orchard Park to begin the season, prompting ESPN’s Tom Jackson to claim the players “hate their coach.” Belichick reportedly got his chance to respond in a rather vulgar manner on the field after the Super Bowl.

It’s hard to believe that this podcast will hit the airwaves and never mention Belichick over the life of the pod. But the decision to keep him out of the trailer was intentional, it certainly didn’t go unnoticed.