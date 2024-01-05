Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out For Season Finale

The Patriots will be down a pair of offensive starters for their final game of the 2023 season.
New England on Friday ruled out offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness) and tight end Hunter Henry (knee) for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
Brown missed all three practices this week with what head coach Bill Belichick called “flu-like symptoms.” He’ll close out the season with back-to-back DNPs.
Henry was limited Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday’s practice. This will be his third straight missed game.
Both players are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason.
An additional 13 players are listed as questionable for Sunday:
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
TE Pharaoh Brown, Ribs
DB Myles Bryant, Illness
LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
S Jalen Mills, Ankle
WR DeVante Parker, Ribs
S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring
ST Matthew Slater, Hamstring
LB Jahlani Tavai, Tooth
WR Tyquan Thornton, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Hip
Mills and Thornton were new additions to the injury report. Peppers, who missed the last two games, said Thursday that he expects to play against the Jets.
