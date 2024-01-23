A handful of Patriots players were on hand for Jerod Mayo’s introductory press conference last week, and one of them was a rather surprising attendee.

Mac Jones watched on as Mayo was formally named New England’s new head coach. Jones’ presence at the press conference didn’t sit well with one Patriots source, who told Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard it was “ironic” that the quarterback showed up in workout gear since his locker had been completely cleaned out. The same anonymous source also told Bedard people with the Patriots are “sick of” watching Jones act like a “prima donna.”

In a pair of social media posts sent out after the BSJ report, MassLive’s Mark Daniels explained why Jones was at the Mayo presser and why his attendance drew the ire of at least one person.

“Mac Jones was at the Mayo press conference in workout clothes because he works out at Gillette Stadium during the offseason. He did the same thing last year,” Daniels wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

The veteran Patriots reporter added: “The only people upset with a player showing up to a new coach’s press conference are people who are extremely loyal to the old coach. And those people are taking shots as they head out the door. It happens.”

Jones’ future in New England is uncertain. While it might benefit both sides to go their separate ways, recent remarks from Mayo suggested the polarizing signal-caller will be fairly evaluated by the new regime.