The New England Patriots reportedly hired Jerod Mayo on Friday, making him the 15th coach in franchise history.
It was a move that turned out to be popular with the players.
“He’d be a coach I want to play for. I’d run through a wall for him,” Josh Uche said, per Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I love players’ coaches. Guys that take it deeper than the X’s and O’s. It’s more personal. You want to go out and do a good job because you know you have someone behind you who’s backing and supporting you. (Expletive), I’m all in on Mayo.”
They took to social media, as well, with a number of current and former Patriots showing their adulation for New England’s new head man.
There’s plenty left to be figured out, including who will be making the decisions, but there’s plenty of positives to come out of the decision early.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images