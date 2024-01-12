The New England Patriots reportedly hired Jerod Mayo on Friday, making him the 15th coach in franchise history.

It was a move that turned out to be popular with the players.

“He’d be a coach I want to play for. I’d run through a wall for him,” Josh Uche said, per Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I love players’ coaches. Guys that take it deeper than the X’s and O’s. It’s more personal. You want to go out and do a good job because you know you have someone behind you who’s backing and supporting you. (Expletive), I’m all in on Mayo.”

They took to social media, as well, with a number of current and former Patriots showing their adulation for New England’s new head man.

Story continues below advertisement

It seems like members of the Patriots’ roster approve of the Jerod Mayo hire.



(via JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones and DeVante Parker on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/l4e1ZPvlJY — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) January 12, 2024

Julian Edelman on the #Patriots hiring Jerod Mayo as their next head coach:



“Congrats @jerod_mayo51 time to get to work #15”



(IG: @edelman11) pic.twitter.com/7DIE9aHsDe — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 12, 2024

YESSIRRRRRRRRRR CONGRATS CONGRATS CONGRATS MY BOIIIII 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 PATRIOTNATION IS IN GREAT HANDS I MUST SAY https://t.co/DiZnhYkhaZ — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) January 12, 2024

👀👀 playoff bound first year. Remember this tweet https://t.co/mo9Q3m3JWN — Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) January 12, 2024

There’s plenty left to be figured out, including who will be making the decisions, but there’s plenty of positives to come out of the decision early.