Patriots Reportedly Plan Interview With Ex-Bears Offensive Coordinator

New England plans on interviewing former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after he wrapped up an interview with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Bears finished 22nd in offensive DVOA and 21st in EPA on offense this season. Getsy was fired after two seasons and replaced by Shane Waldron, whom the Patriots interviewed for their offensive coordinator job.

Before he joined Chicago, Getsy spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under head coach Matt LaFleur, who was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator under Sean McVay in 2017.

The reported scheduled interview with Getsy brings New England’s offensive coordinator search up to nine candidates. Dan Pitcher also took himself out of consideration when he was elevated as Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator succeeding Brian Callahan. The Patriots completed interviews with four candidates this week. Five of the candidates interviewed have experience as tight ends coach and multiple candidates have experience under the McVay or Kyle Shanahan system.

New England also has interviewed five defensive coordinator candidates and three special teams coordinator candidates.