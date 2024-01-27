The Patriots reportedly offered a deal for their special teams coordinator position, but had to go back to the drawing board after Friday.

New England interviewed Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquise Williams and offered him the position, but he declined, according to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson on Friday.

The Patriots reportedly had or have scheduled interviews with the New York Giants’ Thomas McGaughey and Los Angeles Rams’ Jeremy Springer for the special teams coordinator position, but New England has yet to fill a coordinator position for Jerod Mayo’s staff after Friday.

Atlanta ranked 27th in special teams DVOA last spot, which was one spot higher than New England. The Falcons on Thursday named Raheem Morris as head coach over Bill Belichick, and Williams’ rejection of the Patriots’ offer could hint at his preference to stay on Morris’ staff next season.

Story continues below advertisement

There is growing momentum for offensive coordinator interviews, including under-the-radar candidates. However, reports on the situation don’t paint a pretty picture, and the position reportedly isn’t a “highly coveted” one. The same could be said for the special teams coordinator position based on Williams’ reported rejection, especially with the expected departure of longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater.