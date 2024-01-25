Jerod Mayo’s offer to Bill Belichick’s sons wasn’t some sort of courtesy move out of respect to his Patriots predecessor.

Shortly after Belichick left New England, it was reported that both Steve Belichick and Brian Belichick were offered the opportunity to keep coaching in Foxboro, Mass. In a Boston Herald column published Thursday, Andrew Callahan offered more insight into that olive branch from the Patriots’ new head coach.

“Offering the Belichicks was one of Mayo’s first moves, a source confirmed to the Herald, and those coaches have support elsewhere in the building, should they choose to stay,” Callahan wrote.

Mayo spoke about the offer during a WEEI appearance on Monday when he noted how he has a “great relationship” with both of Bill Belichick’s sons. However, the coach’s remarks indicated Steve and Brian were waiting to see what happened with their father before they made a decision.

There might not be a job out there for Bill Belichick this offseason, though. The 71-year-old reportedly has nothing else brewing outside of Atlanta, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday indicated the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is no longer the top candidate for the Falcons’ head-coaching gig.

If Steve Belichick accepts the offer, ESPN projects the 36-year-old to work as an “assistant head coach/senior advisor” under Mayo. DeMarcus Covington and Christian Parker reportedly are the front-runners to become New England’s new defensive coordinator.