Sunday very well could mark the end of an era for the Patriots franchise.

New England’s horrendous season mercifully will come to a close with a Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Not only will the AFC East clash signal the conclusion of the Patriots’ 2023 campaign, but it could also close the book on the current regime.

Bill Belichick, who’s been New England’s head coach and de facto general manager since 2000, might be on his way out. In an ESPN column published Wednesday morning, NFL insider Dan Graziano shared his “expectation” for a new head coach and GM to lead the Patriots into the 2024 draft. Graziano’s colleague, Jeremy Fowler, also sees things shaking out that way.

“The roster is a mess, the Robert Kraft-Belichick relationship has seemingly run its course, and a fresh start might do everyone some good,” Fowler wrote. “Assuming that’s the case, this will probably be handled with nuance and could take some time to sort out. But some staff members are bracing for change and have begun examining outside opportunities out of necessity.”

It would be interesting to see which current Patriots coaches stick around in Foxboro, Mass. if the organization moves on from Belichick. One has to assume both of his sons will find work elsewhere, and Jerod Mayo might not be a lock to replace his former head coach.

All told, New England’s personnel — both the roster and coaching staff — figure to look a whole lot different come spring.