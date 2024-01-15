Patriots Rumors: When Jerod Mayo Was First Told About Succession Plan

Patriots brass reportedly knew for some time who they wanted to replace Bill Belichick when the time came.

Belichick’s historic New England tenure came an to end last Thursday when the Patriots and the legendary head coach mutually agreed to go their separate ways. Robert Kraft and company wasted no time backfilling Belichick, as they acted on a succession plan in Jerod Mayo’s contract that allowed the team to forego a normal coaching search and promote the ex-linebacker.

The plan reportedly was put in writing last year when Mayo received a new contract from the Patriots. But according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Mayo became aware of the path to the top of the totem pole even before that development.

“They gave Mayo a contract last year, to stop him from interviewing for the Panthers’ job, that laid out a clear succession plan, with language allowing for the Patriots to skip a drawn-out search process and simply put him in place,” Breer wrote in a Sports Illustrated column published Monday. “But it wasn’t the first time the Krafts had spoken to Mayo about it. They’d told him, and others, as far back as two years ago that if Belichick were to have to leave abruptly for any reason, he’d be the guy they’d put in charge.”

The Patriots never wavered on the plan, even after 2021 Coach of the Year and franchise legend Mike Vrabel became available. Kraft and company are all-in on Mayo, who appears to have widespread support across New England’s roster, as well.

Mayo will be formally introduced as the 15th head coach in Patriots history at a Wednesday press conference that’s set to begin at noon ET.