Patriots Sign Seven Players To Future Contracts For 2024 Season

The Patriots agreed to new deals with more than half of their practice squad as they began their 2024 offseason.

New England on Monday signed seven practice squad players to future contracts:

DE William Bradley-King

LB Joe Giles-Harris

DB Azizi Hearn

DT Trysten Hill

WR T.J. Luther

OT Andrew Stueber

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

A future contract is a non-guaranteed deal that sets a player up to compete for a roster spot during spring practice and training camp. Most of Monday’s signees spent most or all of the season on New England’s P-squad. The lone exception was Vaughn, who signed in mid-December after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

None of the seven appeared in a game for New England this season, though Stueber dressed for the final two.

The only members of the Patriots’ final practice squad who did not sign future contracts were tight end Matt Sokol, center Kody Russey, cornerbacks William Hooper and Breon Borders. Any of those four still could sign at a later date.

The Patriots lost to the New York Jets on Sunday to finish the season 4-13.