The New England Patriots’ coaching staff shake-up continued Sunday.

Joe Houston, who served as a special teams assistant coach the last four seasons with New England, is leaving the Patriots to become a special teams senior analyst for the Florida Gators, according to Jacob Rudner of 247Sports.

Houston initially joined the Patriots in 2020 and worked under special teams coordinator Cam Achord — Joe Judge joined the duo for this season. But with Houston on board, New England’s special teams unit delivered subpar, mistake-filled play the last few years. The Patriots finished last in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA metric for the 2022 season.

This isn’t the first time Houston has worked in the college ranks. The former USC kicker spent time at Toledo and Iowa State before he was a special teams analyst for Alabama for one season in 2019.

Houston’s departure comes on the heels that the Patriots are interviewing Los Angeles Rams special teams assistant Jeremy Springer for a second time, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Sunday. Springer’s interview reportedly is set for Monday.

Jerod Mayo has been busy at the start of this offseason looking for a new special teams coordinator. The Patriots offered the position to Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquise Williams, but he turned down the job while they have also interviewed Thomas McGaughey of the New York Giants.

Houston won’t be the only member of the 2023 Patriots coaching staff in the college football world next season with former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien already joining Ohio State.