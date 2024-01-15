Patriots great James White sent out a cryptic message on social media last week about potentially wanting to join New England’s coaching staff next season.

And when White appeared on the “Off the Pike with Brian Barrett” podcast a couple of days later, he made it much clearer that he would be open to becoming the Patriots’ running backs coach.

“I’d consider it for sure,” White said. “I’ve always thought about being a coach. Obviously, I have to coach with the right coaching staff because I’m not all about being there until 11 o’clock, midnight every night. But I played the game at a pretty high level, I feel like I’m a pretty smart football player and I can obviously help guys develop into being versatile players, which I think is a big part of Patriots offense that we’ve played in for a very long time.

“If they ever brought it up to me, I’d definitely consider it. I don’t know if they already have their staff in place, which they very might well have that. If Jerod (Mayo) was going to be the head coach that these certain people were going to be at these certain positions. So, I don’t know if that’s the situation. But definitely something I would consider, but I have not gotten anybody reaching out to me yet at this point.”

It’s unclear at this point if the Patriots, who moved on from Bill Belichick after 24 seasons, will allow Mayo to handpick his own coaching staff or force him to keep much of Belichick’s assistants intact.

Vinnie Sunseri spent the last three seasons as New England’s running backs coach and his contract situation with the organization is unknown. If the Patriots decided to move on from Sunseri, they could tab White as his replacement.

White certainly has the football pedigree, having helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles during his eight-year NFL career, which came to an end prior to the 2022 season due to injury. White totaled 3,278 yards receiving and 1,278 yards rushing to go along with 36 all-purpose touchdowns during his career.

White also has a built-in rapport with many of the players on the team, having played alongside them. He even served as a mentor to Rhamondre Stevenson and White believes he could get the most out of the skilled running back.

“I’d be on him,” White said. “Make sure my guy’s in shape. Making sure he’s the most versatile back in the league. I’d make sure he’s ready to go on a week-to-week basis.”

White isn’t the only former Patriots player to keep an eye on if Mayo shakes up New England’s staff. Mayo may also look to bring in a former Patriots defensive stalwart that won multiple Super Bowls alongside White.