Patriots With Michigan Ties Celebrate College Football Playoff Win

The New England Patriots have several former Michigan Wolverines in their locker room. Those players will be extra excited after a big win for their alma mater on New Year’s Day.

Michigan defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide with a thrilling 27-20 overtime victory at the Rose Bowl to advance to the national championship in Houston.

On the 24-year anniversary of Tom Brady leading Michigan to an Orange Bowl win over Alabama, the Wolverines got it done again, much to the liking of several Patriots, including linebacker Josh Uche and safety Jabrill Peppers.

A Great day to be a Michigan Wolverine #GoBlue — Josh Uche 🧠🇳🇬 (@_Uche35) January 2, 2024

Lessssssgooooooo — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 2, 2024

Watching on his couch, Brady also shared his joy on his Instagram story as Michigan finished off the win.

Safe to say the 🐐 @TomBrady is hyped for this @UMichFootball dub!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QR5ne6XVJY — Michael McCorkle Jones (@jussaSportsGuy) January 2, 2024

Other recent Patriots such as offensive lineman Mike Onwenu and former linebacker Chase Winovich played their college ball with the Wolverines.

These Patriots should have a positive week as New England prepares to finish its season with a Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets.