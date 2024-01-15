Peter King, like so many others, believes he knows who Jerry Jones might consider if the Cowboys elect to make a coaching change.

Such a move should absolutely be on the table after Sunday evening’s disaster at AT&T Stadium. Dallas entered the 2023 NFL playoffs as one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII, but Dak Prescott and company were boat-raced by the Green Bay Packers. The lopsided loss marked the Cowboys’ third straight postseason one-and-done under head coach Mike McCarthy.

So, it would be warranted if Jones relieved McCarthy of his duties in the coming days or weeks. And if a coaching search commences in Dallas, King anticipates Bill Belichick being in the mix.

“I can’t believe Jerry Jones, with a star (fading though he is) like Bill Belichick on the free market, wouldn’t go hard after him to try to salvage this era of Cowboys history,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports.

If McCarthy is fired, it would be a stunner if the Cowboys don’t at least look into possibly hiring Belichick. Save for maybe Jim Harbaugh, the New England Patriots legend is the best coaching candidate out there. Belichick also historically has done his best coaching in the playoffs, where Dallas desperately needs to get over the hump.

And if you’re Belichick, the Cowboys probably present a better opportunity than any other potential landing spot. Dallas has everything Belichick needs to add to his lengthy list of accolades.