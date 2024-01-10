PWHL Announces Rescheduled Date For Boston-Ottawa Matchup

The PWHL on Wednesday announced the rescheduled date for the Boston-Ottawa matchup.

Boston and Ottawa will meet Monday, Feb. 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. The original Monday matchup was postponed due to inclement weather.

Tickets purchased for the original game will be honored on Feb. 19, according to the PWHL press release.

The PWHL Boston team lost its inaugural game in a 3-2 defeat to Minnesota at Tsongas Center in front of 4,012 fans.

Boston plays its first road game when it takes on Montreal at Verdun Auditorium on Saturday. The matchup is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on NESN.