Multiple former Patriots reacted to the news of Bill Belichick’s exit from the organization, and Randy Moss didn’t disappoint in his appreciation for his former head coach.

Belichick and Robert Kraft on Thursday mutually agreed to part ways. Tom Brady was among multiple former New England players who thanked and appreciated the future Pro Football Hall of Famer for his legendary 24-year run with the Patriots.

There’s no shortage of former Patriots players who work in broadcasting, and ESPN caught up with NFL analyst Randy Moss in the middle of fishing at Lake Norman in North Carolina.

“Hey coach Belichick, my hat goes off to you,” Moss said on “SportsCenter.” “I’m out here bass fishing, I hope you can get out here with me. These are the things I’m doing out here on Lake Norman, baby.”

Unfortunately for Moss, all signs point toward Belichick continuing his coaching career. The retired wide receiver maintains a close friendship with Belichick and the New England organization, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise to see his jovial attitude on “SportsCenter.”

If Belichick does retire, the sight of him and Moss fishing together would be a sight all Patriots fans would want to see.