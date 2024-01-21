Ravens’ John Harbaugh Celebrates NFL Playoff Win With Hilarious Dance

John Harbaugh had plenty of reasons to celebrate the Baltimore Ravens earning a 34-10 divisional-round victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday.

And with Baltimore advancing to the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens head coach let his excitement pour out of him in the form of a hilarious postgame locker room dance.

Good thing ESPN had a camera in Baltimore’s locker room to capture Harbaugh breaking it down and creating a must-see video.

Me at every wedding I go to pic.twitter.com/y6JOznDhxH — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 21, 2024

The Ravens also posted on social media an electric picture of Harbaugh from his postgame boogie.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ravens used a monster second half, outscoring the Texans 24-0 over the final 30 minutes, to dispatch the Texans. Lamar Jackson picked up his second career playoff win by running for 100 yards and two scores on 11 carries while also completing 16-of-22 passes for 152 yards and two more touchdowns.

That tremendous showing from Jackson propelled the Ravens and has them hosting the AFC title contest for the first time in franchise history. They will take on either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs with a shot to play in Super Bowl LVIII on the line.

Story continues below advertisement

And if the Ravens pick up another win next Sunday and make it to the big game, there’s no telling how Harbaugh might celebrate.