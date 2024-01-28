The Ravens and the Chiefs went at it well before kickoff Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Tensions ran high ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Travis Kelce played some mind games with Justin Tucker as the Ravens kicker tried to warm up, but that sequence didn’t hold a candle to the pregame incident involving Arthur Maulet.

The Baltimore cornerback was jawing with a swarm of Kansas City players when he was approached by Jaylen Watson, who aggressively went facemask to facemask with Maulet. The seventh-year pro responded by taking a swipe at the Chiefs defensive back as he was being pulled away.

Chiefs and Ravens exchanging some words on the field before kickoff. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eBCqrs4ru4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

When you consider the star power on both the Baltimore and Kansas City sidelines, it’s fair to assume the Maulet jab was only the beginning of the fireworks Sunday.