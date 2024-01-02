Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Hilariously Strikes Out At Gender Reveal

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is no stranger to striking out, having recorded 1,750 of them throughout his Hall of Fame career.

That was the running count until Monday, at least.

Ortiz, taking a baseball-themed approach to his gender reveal party with pregnant girlfriend María Yeribell Martínez, is a tad rusty with the bat in his hands. The 48-year-old whiffed on a pitch that ran high and inside, making for a hilarious moment.

Of all people, David Ortiz is the latest to swing and miss at a gender reveal pic.twitter.com/jqw6d1aV14 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 2, 2024

It all worked out for Ortiz, though, who had a backup plan that shot blue confetti as soon as he swung. That signals he’ll have a boy, which will be his fourth child, joining D’Angelo, Alexandra and Jessica.

Story continues below advertisement

You can read about D’Angelo Ortiz, who’s a bit more sure with the bat in his hands these days, here.