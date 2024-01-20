Last season left a bad taste in the mouth of Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck.

Well, the last few seasons have actually had that affect on the 27-year-old right-hander.

“The past few years have, I mean, I’ll just say they sucked,” Houck told the Boston Herald’s Gabrielle Starr on Saturday at Red Sox Winter Weekend.

Houck has gone through plenty of ups and downs over the last three seasons. He transitioned into a full-time starter in 2022 and delivered mixed results. He posted a 6-10 record with a 5.01 ERA and 1.368 WHIP in 21 starts while racking up 99 strikeouts in 106 innings.

Houck sounded much like Garrett Whitlock as he isn’t remotely close to being satisfied with that type of production.

“I hate losing. I hate being mediocre. And I feel like, from my standpoint, I’ve been very average,” Houck told Starr. “I know that my potential is a lot higher. I know I can do better. I’ve talked the talk and I have to do the walk now.”

Houck’s main problem from last season came when he faced an order for a third time. He would glide through the first few innings pretty much untouched before everything unraveled.

That type of issue may make Houck more suited to come out of the bullpen than be a part of the starting rotation, but Houck clearly wants a starting job.

“I want to start, I love starting,” Houck said. “I know last year was up and down a little bit for me, but at the same point, I feel really confident this year with the offseason I had.”

With Boston not signing a true frontline starter in free agency, Houck was on the list of pitchers Red Sox manager Alex Cora expects to step up this upcoming season.

And Houck is more than willing to take on that challenge.

“Some people probably shy away from it. But I love it,” Houck said. “That’s the competitor in me. I want to win.