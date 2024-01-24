Red Sox Reliever Already Finding Adjustments In New Pitching Regime

Josh Winckowski found comfort in the bullpen for the Boston Red Sox in 2023, leading to a breakout season.

The right-hander recorded a 2.88 ERA in 60 appearances along with three saves, producing at a high level in multi-inning increments in a talented Red Sox bullpen.

This offseason, new styles and philosophies enter the Red Sox organization through the pitching minds of new additions in chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, pitching coach Andrew Bailey and director of pitching Justin Willard.

“There’s definitely a big shift,” Winckowski told reporters on Saturday during Red Sox Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. “There’s been a lot already in throwing programs. Trying some new things and having a lot of conversations.”

Early on in his tenure as Red Sox pitching coach, Bailey has discussed adjusting pitchers’ repertoires and unlocking new potential if a new pitch can be identified and beneficial. Winckowski noted that he has had conversations surrounding pitch selection with Bailey.

“Digging deep on the analytical side,” Winckowski added. “The conversations with Bailey so far have been really good. They’ve been quite productive.”

In an unorthodox pattern for a righty, Winckowski was better against left-handed hitters in 2023 than right-handed hitters. Lefty opponents posted hit .239 with a .609 OPS against Winckowski comparted to righties hitting .287 with an .813 OPS.

As a result, Winckowski is targeting specific pitches in his game plan against opposing pitchers. He worked well with a cutter against left-handed bats in 2023 for a pitch that he threw 35% of the time. Winckowski shared with reporters that he would like to find a two-strike pitch to better attack right-handed hitters.

The Red Sox righty dominated with a hard sinker that often got up to 98 MPH in addition to a solid sweeper. To further grow in 2024, Winckowski will further evaluate his pitch mix with Bailey and the new Red Sox pitching brain trust.

Whether back in the bullpen or returning to the starting rotation, a role he confirmed he will stretch out in ahead of spring training, Winckowski will be heavily relied upon by the Red Sox in 2024.