Robert Kraft knows the New England Patriots have now closed the book on the greatest dynasty in history.

That’s the reality after Kraft and longtime head coach Bill Belichick agreed to mutually part ways Thursday. Kraft said the split was amicable. The emotions of Belichick, and a follow-up remark from Kraft later in the afternoon, might have painted a different picture.

Regardless, Belichick now is available on the open market and the Patriots will conduct their first coaching search in more than two decades.

While the ending is surreal, Kraft hopes New England fans will reflect positively on the six Super Bowls rather than the fact the two didn’t ride off into the sunset.

Story continues below advertisement

“At heart, I will always be a sentimental sports fan so this is a very emotional day for me,” Kraft told reporters during a joint press conference alongside Belichick at Gillette Stadium, per the team. “Some of my happiest and most memorable moments were celebrated with my family during Bill’s tenure here.

“I recognize that it also is a very emotional day for many of our fans, and most of our fans, as it represents the end of an era — one that hopefully will always be celebrated in this region.”

Kraft credited Belichick for surpassing any and all expectations.

“The man standing to my left brought the leadership and coaching skills that were needed to make this type of unprecedented success that we have had possible,” Kraft said. “Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England. And I believe going as a Pro Football Hall of Famer on the first ballot. Why? Because he is the greatest coach of all time, which makes this decision to part ways so hard.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kraft’s praises were echoed by Belichick, who spent the last 24 seasons with the Patriots. Belichick thanked the Krafts, his former players and coaches, along with the New England fans.

“I’ll always be a Patriot,” Belichick said. “I look forward to coming back here.”

While addressing the media later in the afternoon, this time without Belichick, Kraft delivered a promise to those same Patriots fans. He vowed the organization will put itself in the best long-term position after its separation from Belichick.