The Warriors are navigating a handful of internal issues this season threatening their playoff chances and the Golden State head coach Steve Kerr chimed in on the latest, hours after an intriguing report surfaced.

Jonathan Kuminga, 21, who the Warriors drafted seventh overall in 2021, hasn’t been content with his role in Golden State, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The ongoing frustration led Kuminga to lose faith in Kerr’s ability to tap his potential after being seated in the closing minutes on several instances amid a mediocre 17-18 Warriors campaign.

Kerr, a 15-year NBA veteran, has no issue comprehending Kuminga’s perspective as a young third-year player.

“We talked. Obviously, those things are better discussed behind the scenes,” Kerr told reporters after Golden State’s 113-109 win on Friday night, per Bleacher Report video. “Any time something like that goes public, then it creates a distraction and I think it’s important for all of our guys — and I talked to our whole team about it. If you got an issue, I’m here. I’m the most accessible coach in the league probably. My door’s always open.”

Kuminga’s averaged a career-best 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, making 13 starts in 34 games, while shooting 50.6% from the field. He’s shown promising flashes while being limited behind a dynasty Warriors core led by future Hall of Famers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Taking on the Pistons, Kuminga registered a season-high 36 minutes, scoring 11 points while grabbing six rebounds while going 4-for-8 from the field in Golden State’s starting lineup.

“JK’s a young player who’s growing, he’s getting better. That’s why he’s been in the starting lineup,” Kerr said. “He will continue to grow, and this is all part of his growth.”

Kerr added: “I played for 15 years and all 15 I was frustrated with my playing time. This is how it works. This is the most competitive, lucrative league in the world. Every team has 15-to-17 guys who are all dying to play.”

Losing four of their last six, the Warriors sit 10th in the Western Conference.