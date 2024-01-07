In more ways than one, Tedy Bruschi doesn’t want a potential Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce to be treated like any other NFL head coach removal.

Belichick’s New England departure appears to be on the horizon. While owner Robert Kraft reportedly hasn’t yet made a ruling and will meet with the legendary coach Monday, the Belichick decision apparently is “trending” toward an exit from the franchise he’s led since 2000.

Bruschi, who played under Belichick for nine seasons, hopes a potential breakup is handled with class. But the former linebacker also believes the Patriots should keep their best interests in mind.

“I’m everything for it being clean and do what you got to do,” Bruschi said Sunday morning on ESPN. “I’d like for it to end not tomorrow, when all these other coaches get fired. Wait for Tuesday, wait for Wednesday — something like that. Do it right, do it respectful. But remember, it’s business and still get a pick for him.”

NBC Sports’ Peter King looked at the situation differently than Bruschi. The longtime NFL reporter believes it would be “beneath” the Patriots to hold Belichick “hostage” as they seek out a trade.

As for the timing of the decision, Bruschi might get his wish. A final verdict on Belichick’s future in Foxboro, Mass. reportedly could take “weeks” to reach.