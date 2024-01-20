The Texans shocked the NFL world last week and will look to do the same again when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Houston last Saturday beat the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. C.J. Stroud was efficient against one of the top defenses in the regular season as the AFC South champions look for revenge for a Week 1 loss.

The Ravens earned a first-round bye as the top seed in the AFC. Lamar Jackson had an MVP campaign in the regular season, and Baltimore’s defense will look to falter Stroud’s breakout campaign.

Baltimore is a 9.5-point favorite, according to NESN Bets consensus data. The matchup has a 46-point total.

Here’s how you can watch the Texans-Ravens matchup online and on TV.

When: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN+