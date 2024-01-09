One of the architects of the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl-winning teams reportedly is interested in rejoining the franchise.

Scott Pioli “has been communicating” with New England owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft in recent weeks and “would be open to returning to the Patriots with or without (Bill) Belichick,” according to a report Monday from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

The 58-year-old Pioli worked in the Patriots’ personnel department from 2000 to 2008, rising from assistant director of player personnel to director of player personnel and finally to vice president of player personnel, his title for his final seven seasons with New England.

Pioli also worked with Belichick with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets in the 1990s. He left the Patriots in 2009 to become general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs and most recently served as assistant GM with the Atlanta Falcons from 2014 to 2019.

Though Pioli has not worked for a team in four years, Volin reported he “has remained around the game with consulting projects and work with the league office.” Pioli also regularly appears on NFL Network.

Hiring a trusted and familiar figure like Pioli to take over GM duties from Belichick could be one way of getting the legendary head coach to stay with New England in a reduced role. Belichick on Monday indicated he could be open to giving up personnel control, which he’s held since his hiring in 2000.

“Look, I’m for whatever we decide collectively as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” the coach said in his end-of-season video conference.

The list of former Patriots executives not currently employed by teams also includes Dave Ziegler, Jon Robinson and Thomas Dimitroff, who went on to land GM jobs in Las Vegas, Tennessee and Atlanta, respectively.

Belichick and Robert Kraft had “an initial discussion” Monday and planned to meet at least once more, per a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Volin and Howe both floated the possibility of former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels rejoining Belichick’s staff if he stays.