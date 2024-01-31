The Patrick Mahomes versus Tom Brady debate reignited after the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, and nearly everyone has dropped their take on the conversation.

The former Patriots quarterback was hands-off when asked about the debate and admitted he respected the way Mahomes plays the game. Regardless, the New England faithful did their part in making the case for Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time against those who argue for Mahomes.

Tom Brady Sr. this week spoke with The Boston Globe’s Christopher Gasper, where they discussed multiple Patriots topics, including his thoughts on Bill Belichick’s future and Robert Kraft’s admission to the ex-Patriots QB. He also seemed to throw an indirect shot at the modern NFL in defense of his son.

“When Tommy was coming through, you had Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Ben Roethlisberger around,” Brady Sr. told Gasper. “Now, when you want to win, Mahomes is the only guy. Who is really on his level?”

Story continues below advertisement

Brady Sr.’s comment brought up another debate: How do the quarterbacks Mahomes faced compare to the quarterbacks Brady faced? It’s a never-ending argument with everyone talking over the other, but the conversation could become even more interesting if Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.