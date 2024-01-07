Trent Frederic’s Continued Growth, Versatility Advantageous For Bruins

BOSTON — Trent Frederic recorded his third two-goal game of the season to lead the Boston Bruins over the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday night.

With James van Riemsdyk out of the lineup, Frederic took his spot on the second power-play unit and parked himself in front of the net, looking for a tip-in or redirect. He connected on the Bruins’ first man-advantage of the game for his first career power-play point — something he was well aware of.

“I think it was my first power-play shot,” Frederic said after the win. “I’m one-for-one.”

Frederic joked that it could be his last opportunity on the man-advantage and should’ve grabbed the puck as a milestone marker.

While moving up and down the lineup and from wing to center and back, the 25-year-old forward has lit the lamp 12 times in 38 games this season and added nine helpers for 21 points.

“I think his confidence has increased,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “His poise with the puck and he’s got tremendous hands. In practice, he scores more than anyone — except (David Pastrnak).

“The kind of player that he is, he’s got to keep just being really focused on his habits and details and moving his feet. He’s doing those things. I expect him to keep scoring like he is.”

Montgomery added that not having van Riemsdyk in the lineup wasn’t the only reason Frederic saw time on the power play.

“It’s just his athletic ability,” Montgomery said. “He can finish. He’s got great hands. And he’s a big body. The reason I think he can continue to finish is he’s putting himself in situations to score. He’s not deferring anymore. He’s taking charge.”

Frederic credits Charlie Coyle and former teammate Taylor Hall for some of the success he’s had this season.

“If it wasn’t for (Charlie) and (Taylor) making great plays last year, I don’t know if I would have the confidence to do it this year with different people,” Frederic said. “Charlie has helped me a lot throughout the last, how many years, and he’s always vouched for me and helped me out.”

The respect is felt both ways, as Coyle praised his teammate’s play on the ice and his character off the ice as well.

“I think he’s really starting to hone in and get those opportunities,” Coyle said. “He’s cashing in on them, and it’s a great thing to see a guy who works like that. Just a good first-team guy and just a solid, solid human being.”

Frederic had a career-high 31 points last season and is on pace to eclipse that total this season. He will get the chance to add to his point total on Monday night when the Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.