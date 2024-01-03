If Jerod Mayo is named Bill Belichick’s successor, Ty Law believes the former Patriots linebacker wouldn’t tread lightly into his new role.

Mayo has been a popular name in NFL circles as more reports about Belichick’s potential New England exit have surfaced. Law, for one, believes Mayo should be the next man up since “he has the respect of not only players, but his peers, and he played the game.”

Law also believes Mayo would lead with conviction and wouldn’t be afraid to make bold decisions, even right out of the gate.

“Let me tell you something: if Jerod Mayo was the head coach, he wouldn’t have a problem firing the whole damn staff,” Law said Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by Boston.com. “That’s who he is as a person. He’s gonna look at it from a business standpoint. It’s not gonna be about making friends or anything like that.

“Jerod Mayo is the type of guy — he was a businessman before he got into coaching. He made some good business moves out there. He was in that world. So, he’s gonna look at it from a strategic and a business standpoint. I don’t think just because he’s coached with you that he’s gonna be obligated to give you a job.”

If Mayo earns a promotion and opts for the clean-house approach, the decision apparently wouldn’t blindside his colleagues. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Patriots staff members are “bracing for change and have begun examining outside opportunities out of necessity.”

Of course, the 2008 first-round pick isn’t a lock to replace Belichick. A report about Mayo rubbing people the wrong way this season might make Patriots brass do more due diligence on the linebackers coach.