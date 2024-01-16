It seems Mike Tomlin doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

Tomlin, who has continued to face questions regarding his coaching future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, reportedly intends to stay put.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Tomlin met with Steelers players one day after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills. During the meeting, Tomlin told players the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded, per Garafolo. Tomlin, who has one season left on his contract, plans to coach the Steelers in 2024.

Garafolo’s report comes about 24 hours after Tomlin stormed out of his press conference when he was about to be asked about his coaching future.

Tomlin has been at the helm in Pittsburgh for 17 seasons and has never coached a team which finished below .500. However, the Steelers also have not won a playoff game since 2016.

Featured image via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images