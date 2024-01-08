Rob Gronkowski is confident that Bill Belichick isn’t itching to take his talents elsewhere.

While there’s been plenty of talk in recent months about what the Patriots might do with Belichick, there hasn’t been the same amount of chatter regarding the legendary head coach’s own interests. After a string of frustrating seasons following Tom Brady’s exit, maybe Belichick wants a fresh start outside of Foxboro, Mass.

Gronkowski, however, believes Belichick wants to keep the job he’s held since 2000.

“I know Coach Belichick definitely wants to stay with the New England Patriots,” Gronkowski said Monday on NBC’s “TODAY.” “He’s a Patriot for life. He’s a six-time Super Bowl champion. He’s like grandfathered in. I would say it’s all up to Mr. (Robert) Kraft — what direction he wants to go with the New England Patriots. In the end, when it really comes down to it, I think he’s going to keep Coach Bill Belichick as head coach for at least another year.”

The legendary tight end then was asked to defend his take after the Patriots finished the season at 4-13, which marked the franchise’s most losses in a campaign since 1992.

“I mean, it happens,” Gronkowski said. “It’s the NFL, it’s so competitive. Everyone’s good out there. There’s a salary cap, it’s a fair league. It happens. He’s going to bounce back. He’s still an unbelievable coach. He knows how to use his talent when they’re out on the field. He’s just got to go out there this offseason and bring some offensive players in and then he’ll be just fine.”

Gronkowski might be right about Belichick’s desires. Meeting with the media Monday morning, the 71-year-old essentially stated he would coach the Patriots until he’s shown the door. In doing so, Belichick put the onus on Kraft to make a franchise-altering decision.

Kraft certainly has the grounds to move on from Belichick. But if the latter makes an arguably overdue sacrifice, maybe he will return for another go-around like Gronkowski predicted.