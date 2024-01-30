Bill Belichick currently doesn’t have a job in professional football, but he still is one of the faces of the NFL.

The former New England Patriots head coach landed on this week’s Sports Illustrated cover, which is themed for Las Vegas, the home of Super Bowl LVIII. A caricature of Belichick is joined by those of other NFL stars — including Tom Brady.

Here’s the cover:

The NFL and Las Vegas have been flirting for decades. @SteveRushin’s toast to the happy couple as the Strip prepares for its first #SuperBowl https://t.co/yaE0Zu0iBn pic.twitter.com/c1KjEbPeIK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2024

And here’s a closer look at Belichick, who’s posing for a selfie with Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence:

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick parted ways with the Patriots earlier this month and appeared prime to land another head coaching job in short order.

However, with just the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders jobs remaining, Belichick appears out of options. At least one report indicates he’ll take a year off and pursue broadcasting before hitting the coaching market in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.