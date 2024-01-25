Most Patriots fans want New England to use the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a quarterback.

One of the best players in franchise history strongly disagrees.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 1/25, 2:48pm
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+165
Sun 1/28, 3:00 PM
BAL -4 O/U 44.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
-200

During a Thursday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show“, legendary cornerback Ty Law made a case for the Patriots drafting receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. instead of a quarterback.

“Sometimes you got a special athlete, and Marvin Harrison is one of them,” Law said. “So, if you can go get a veteran quarterback … for the right price, and get somebody like Marvin Harrison Jr. Because you never know. And I think we have a long history of data saying you get a top quarterback, that does not necessarily mean you’re gonna have success.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re taking a hell of a chance when you go up there, because this is the NFL, guys … just because you whooped ass in college, that don’t mean you’re gonna whoop ass in the pros.”

If you put stock into mock drafts (you shouldn’t), the general consensus is New England will draft a quarterback at third overall. The only debate is whether that quarterback will be LSU’s Jayden Daniels or UNC’s Drake Maye.

But you could argue New England instead should get the rest of its house in order, including using their top picks to select a receiver and/or offensive tackle. Any young quarterback joining the Patriots in their current state could be set up to fail — just like Mac Jones.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2024 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 25.

More Football:

NFL Rumors: Patriots Job ‘Not Highly Coveted’ By Top Candidates

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/ USA TODAY NETWORK Images