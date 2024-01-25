Most Patriots fans want New England to use the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a quarterback.

One of the best players in franchise history strongly disagrees.

During a Thursday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show“, legendary cornerback Ty Law made a case for the Patriots drafting receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. instead of a quarterback.

“Sometimes you got a special athlete, and Marvin Harrison is one of them,” Law said. “So, if you can go get a veteran quarterback … for the right price, and get somebody like Marvin Harrison Jr. Because you never know. And I think we have a long history of data saying you get a top quarterback, that does not necessarily mean you’re gonna have success.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re taking a hell of a chance when you go up there, because this is the NFL, guys … just because you whooped ass in college, that don’t mean you’re gonna whoop ass in the pros.”

Marvin Harrison Jr or a quarterback in this years draft? Ty Law shares his opinion on the direction the Patriots should go! pic.twitter.com/aNC6xEbmdt — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 25, 2024

If you put stock into mock drafts (you shouldn’t), the general consensus is New England will draft a quarterback at third overall. The only debate is whether that quarterback will be LSU’s Jayden Daniels or UNC’s Drake Maye.

But you could argue New England instead should get the rest of its house in order, including using their top picks to select a receiver and/or offensive tackle. Any young quarterback joining the Patriots in their current state could be set up to fail — just like Mac Jones.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2024 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 25.