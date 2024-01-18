Women’s Beanpot At TD Garden ‘Tremendous’ In Eyes Of PWHL

Women’s hockey is having a moment. NESN proudly celebrates a giant week for women’s hockey in the Boston area all week long, with special features on the PWHL, Women’s Beanpot and more on NESN.com!

WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has made its mission clear from the start. They want “reimagine women’s hockey” in hopes for a better future for the athletes.

It hasn’t taken long for that to already come to fruition.

It might be a coincidence, but just five months after its foundation, the PWHL has already seen the sport reach new heights at both the professional and amateur level. That’s especially the case in Boston, where the 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot will take place at TD Garden, marking the first time in the tournament’s history it will be played at the home of the Bruins and Celtics.

The opportunity, which escaped generations of athletes, isn’t lost on anyone.

“There really aren’t any words to describe just playing at the Garden,” Northeastern captain Megan Carter told NESN.com prior to the start of the tournament. “I’ve seen so many games there whether it’s Bruins or Men’s Beanpot, and you kind of visualize yourself playing there one day and now that day’s quickly approaching. It’s very exciting. I’m getting chills just talking about it. It’s gonna be really special to share that with this group. We’re looking forward to it.”

It would be easy for past generations to feel some jealousy about missing out on the opportunity to make history, but that’s not what the PWHL is about. They’re looking to empower their fellow athletes, and will do anything they can to help make a difference.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for those athletes,” PWHL Boston head coach Courtney Kessel told NESN.com in November. “I mean, who knows what their pro career will look like? This might be their only opportunity to play there, but it’s such a tremendous opportunity. I think if we can help, in any way, to promote the game or go and drop the puck or something, we’re looking to get out in the community as much as we can.”

The 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot will wrap Tuesday at TD Garden. Harvard and Boston College with drop the puck at 5 p.m. ET for the consolation game, before Boston University looks to knock off defending champion Northeastern in the final.

