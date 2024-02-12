The San Francisco 49ers will have to play the final two-plus quarters of Super Bowl LVIII without a key defender.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was carted off the field at Allegiant Stadium with nine minutes left in the first half. Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury while running onto the field for a defensive possession in the second quarter.

He was ruled out with two minutes left in the first half.

The CBS broadcast caught the fluke injury and sideline reporter Evan Washburn reported Greenlaw couldn’t put any weight on his leg. Washburn reported Greenlaw was visibly emotional upon leaving the field on a cart.

Story continues below advertisement

Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Initially, the 49ers called it to be a lower left leg injury before updating it as an Achilles. The 26-year-old Greenlaw played 100% of defensive snaps during San Francisco’s first two playoff games.