Bill Belichick Rumors: NFL Insider Floats Three ‘Historic’ Options

In an unusual turn of events after parting ways with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick did not find a new NFL team to coach for the 2024 season.

With the growing likelihood that Belichick will have to wait until 2025 to coach again, underachieving teams have created buzz about earlier fits. In a new notebook column from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, three teams that have a notable NFL legacy could match with Belichick.

“Belichick is a history buff who could prioritize historic franchises next cycle,” Graziano wrote. “Why is that important? Think about the jobs that could potentially open, which include the (Dallas) Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. All of those are NFL flagships with rich history. If Mike McCarthy’s contract expires without more playoff wins, Belichick’s strong relationship with Jerry Jones could loom large.”

All three teams have come up in the past few weeks since Belichick’s departure from New England.

Story continues below advertisement

Jerry Jones had legitimate interest in Belichick before deciding to give Mike McCarthy another chance to get the best out of the Cowboys in 2024. While Philadelphia made sense with a talented roster, questions about ownership’s approval of Belichick ultimately got in the way. Finally, Belichick has been extremely complimentary of the Bears in the past while Chicago has one of the league’s deepest histories.

Ultimately, a mutual connection has to rise for Belichick to get his next chance and continue his pursuit of Don Shula’s all-time wins record.

Belichick prepares to get a job after next season, unless a team comes calling for a midseason change.