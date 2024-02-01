Cam Newton Fires Another Shot At Brock Purdy With 49ers Take

Cam Newton made his view on Brock Purdy clear, but 49ers fans still are mad at the former New England Patriots quarterback for a perceived slight.

San Francisco last Sunday completed a 17-point comeback over the Detroit Lions to win the NFC Championship Game. It moves on to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

Newton boldly claimed that quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Purdy simply were game-managers and not “game-changers” like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson. The 2015 NFL MVP drew the ire of those fan bases and some in the media, and 49ers fans wanted something akin to an apology after Purdy’s performance against the Lions. Instead, Newton threw more fuel to the fire.

“I’ve never said that Brock Purdy was trash,” Newton this week said on his podcast “4thand1show.” “What I did say was that Brock Purdy is a game-manager. That’s not hate. That’s just what I feel to be facts. But I still reserve the right to say this, to be labeled a game-changer, Brock Purdy has to be the best player on the offensive side of the ball. And that’s not the case. … Man, look, I ain’t recanting (expletive).

“And if you really just want to be honest, if you add in the defensive talent and you add in the offensive talent, Brock Purdy is the 10th-best player on his team. OK, cool. Did he have a great game? Yes. Has he been playing out of his mind? Yes. Is he a quarterback that is hot? Yes. But he still is the 10th-best player on his team.”

The “4thand1show” X account posted Newton’s rankings of the 49ers that went as follows: Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, Brandon Aiyuk and Purdy.

Newton added he’s rooting for San Francisco to win the Super Bowl, but that didn’t stop fans and talk shows from taking shots at the 34-year-old for his perceived hate toward Purdy.