Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes busted out a familiar favorite Sunday, but NFL Films on Tuesday revealed what the play call that helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII actually was.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium to win their third title in five seasons. Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP honors after throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, who admitted he didn’t know that was the play to win the game.

The play was a variation of “Corn Dog,” which was on display at last year’s Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. But NFL Films’ mic’d up version of the play revealed a different play call.

“Trips right bunch f shuttle, Tom and Jerry right yellow,” Mahomes said, per NFL video.

Kansas City started its dynasty with “Wasp,” then continued it with “Corn Dog” and now has “Tom and Jerry” to hang its hat on.

Reid and Travis Kelce hinted they would return next season as the Chiefs look to retool this offseason for a three-peat with players like Chris Jones entering free agency.