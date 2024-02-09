The Patriots have glaring holes all over the field, especially at quarterback and the offensive skill positions. Those spots are highly important, which is why New England’s deficiency in them stands out so much.

But the Patriots’ offensive line is a real issue, too, that needs to be addressed.

Drafting a young quarterback and getting weapons for him in free agency won’t be enough to solve the litany of offensive issues facing the Patriots this offseason. They need to invest in the offensive line as well.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have the quarterbacks and the skill players to reach Super Bowl LVIII, but they didn’t turn a blind eye to their offensive lines.

After the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which Patrick Mahomes was under siege and made ineffective, Kansas City went through wholesale changes up front to protect their biggest asset. The Chiefs returned the following season with an entire new starting line, which included signing former Patriots standout guard Joe Thuney and trading for Orlando Brown Jr. They also used a second-round draft pick on Creed Humphrey, who has started 51 straight regular-season games at center, and Trey Smith, a sixth-round pick in the same draft as Humphrey, has turned into a mainstay at guard.

The Chiefs have had to make changes to their line on their way to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons — they signed Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor this offseason to hold down the tackle positions — but they keep putting the resources into that positional group to get the most out of an offense with lackluster weapons that are propped up by Mahomes.

Brock Purdy isn’t Mahomes, but the linemen blocking for him allow him to flourish, too. The 49ers have arguably the best left tackle in all of football in Trent Williams. San Francisco also invested a 2021 second-round pick in left guard Aaron Banks.

Jon Feliciano, who suits up at right guard, has been a starter in the league for a long time while center Jake Brendl and Colton McKivitz have developed into reliable pieces.

San Francisco’s offensive line isn’t just important in giving Purdy enough time to throw. The line is also essential in the 49ers’ ground game, which is what Kyle Shanahan’s renowned offensive system is predicated on.

The Patriots have so many questions facing their offensive line it’s tough to know where to start. Trent Brown’s days as a Patriot seem over, which probably is a good thing since they couldn’t get the same buy-in and reliability from him during his second stint with New England.

Michael Onwenu, who some viewed as the best Patriots offensive lineman, is set for free agency and it seems like he’ll get a massive deal that allows him to walk away from New England. Along with Brown’s likely departure, that would leave two massive holes on an offensive line that struggled in 2023.

The Patriots did use some of their draft capital on offensive linemen last year, drafting Atonio Mafi, Sidy Sow and Jake Andrews all in the middle rounds. They also used a first rounder on Cole Strange in 2022. But Dante Scarnecchia can’t perform his wizardry on them anymore and develop them into top-tier players.

The Patriots need to continue to invest in their offensive line, whether through free agency or the draft, and find quality players at those positions that aid the offense.

New England can use the third overall pick to select its quarterback of the future, but it could all be for not if he just ends up running for his life in the pocket behind a weak offensive line.

That would only hinder the development of the next franchise quarterback and keep the Patriots from making any real progress.