Social media was buzzing about Patrick Mahomes following Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium, but not entirely due to the star quarterback’s performance in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win.

A behind-the-scenes look at Kansas City’s locker room following its win over the Baltimore Ravens was featured in the latest episode of “Inside the NFL.” The clip showed a shirtless Mahomes giving a postgame speech to Chiefs teammates, and the angle of the shot didn’t exactly make the two-time MVP look like a physical freak.

Mahomes eventually became aware of the attention the photo was receiving, and he was a good sport about it when he took to X.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? #DadBodSZN,” Mahomes posted. “Like I got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL.”

Clearly, whatever Mahomes is doing to prepare himself both physically and mentally for game day is working. The 28-year-old put together his sixth straight Pro Bowl season in 2023, and he’s one win away from claiming the third Super Bowl win of his already Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Oddsmakers, as you might expect, are bracing for Mahomes to be at his best when the lights are their brightest. As of Thursday morning, the Kansas City signal-caller was the Super Bowl LVIII MVP betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

