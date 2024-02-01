‘Doink’ Camera? CBS Is Pulling Out Big Guns For Super Bowl LVIII

CBS is going to make you listen to Tony Romo during Super Bowl LVIII, but at least they’re making it up to you by pulling out all the stops for their on-air coverage.

We’re going to have a “doink” camera, folks!

CBS, who will be broadcasting next week’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, released a hype video for their coverage of the event out in Las Vegas. It didn’t take people very long to latch onto the fact that CBS would have cameras inside the uprights.

That sounds like an absolute nightmare for kickers Harrison Butker and Jake Moody.

Story continues below advertisement

From drones to "doink" cameras, we'll be pulling out all the stops in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/96iRmrsFC2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 1, 2024

CBS claims it will have 165 cameras inside Allegiant Stadium next Sunday, with 23 of those cameras having augmented reality capabilities. That means we’re going to see a TON of weird graphics.

The Super Bowl is… well, the Super Bowl for broadcast folks to try all sorts of wacky stuff. It should be interesting to see what gets debuted and changed during the game, and we’re sure plenty of folks will be critical.

The “doink” cameras are sure to be a hit, though.