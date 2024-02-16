Ex-Celtics Forward Danilo Gallinari Signs Deal With Boston Rival

Nearly eight months after the Celtics traded Danilo Gallinari, the ex-Boston forward, once again, returned to the free agency market, this time after working out a buyout agreement following a deadline swap to the Pistons.

Gallinari, 35, originally opened the season with the Wizards. But as expected, Washington quickly sank to the bottom of the Eastern Conference barrel with no real shot at contending this season. That prompted the front office to move Gallinari to a similar spot with an 8-46 Detroit team, opening the door for the 16-year veteran to select his next landing spot.

On Thursday, Gallinari reportedly made that decision and finalized an agreement with the Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In choosing Milwaukee — instead of the rumored alternatives (Clippers, Bulls and Cavaliers) — Gallinari reunites with ex-head coach Doc Rivers, who coached him during a two-year run with the Clippers.

Free agent F Danilo Gallinari plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Gallinari — a 14-year veteran — chose the Bucks over a few contenders because of the opportunity to play a role in Doc Rivers’ frontline rotation. pic.twitter.com/Lnx3Q0pCy1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2024

Both Rivers and Gallinari hopped aboard Milwaukee’s train midway through its season, and the two are positioned to collide with the NBA-best (43-12) Celtics — an organization Rivers and Gallinari had respective stops in amid their NBA careers.

So far, Rivers has struggled, going 3-6 with the Bucks, who’ve fallen from the No. 2 seed with Adrian Griffin, to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Not a mighty drop, but still a hiccup to be highlighted considering Rivers has an ongoing reputation of failing to live up to expectations at the helm ever since departing Boston in 2013.

Gallinari never got the chance to insert himself into Boston’s championship-contending core, suffering a season-ending ACL injury while playing in the FIBA tournament before Opening Night of last season. It was clear that the Celtics signed him to a two-year deal in hopes of getting a depth upgrade, specifically in the size and outside shooting department as a reserve.

The Bucks parted ways with Robin Lopez, who didn’t fulfill any sort of role in Milwaukee, though Gallinari, a career 38.2% shooter from three, could give Rivers some effective minutes off the bench. Gallinari’s 6-foot-10 frame also suits the Bucks and their stride toward establishing some sort of defensive identity after severing ties with Jrue Holiday in the offseason.

The door was open for Gallinari to rejoin the Celtics, who could’ve filled their open roster spot through a buyout free agent. Boston had a limited $12.4 million budget which Gallinari fell under ($6.8 million), yet the two sides will inevitability cross paths either way. Perhaps even come playoff time.