Ex-Patriot Jakobi Meyers Calls Out Team For Failing Mac Jones

Jakobi Meyers knew Mac Jones was doomed.

Meyers had a front-row seat to Jones’ NFL emergence in 2021 when the quarterback put together a Pro Bowl rookie season. But it was all downhill from there for Jones, who struggled mightily in 2022 before effectively hitting rock bottom this season. The Alabama product lost his starting job after Week 12 and isn’t a lock to return to New England in 2024.

Now with the Las Vegas Raiders, Meyers recently spoke about Jones’ decline in an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. The former Patriots wideout firmly believes his old team didn’t do much to help Jones succeed.

“How that went down with Mac, I kind of watched it all unfold the last couple of years and I feel like you could’ve seen it a couple years ago and tell that it would end up bad,” Meyers told Perry, as transcribed by Boston.com. “I don’t like singling people out, but I think they had to meet him a little bit more. ‘Cause I know he’s in the building working. I can’t name too many people working harder than him. I hate to see it for him, I really do.”

Meyers asked to clarify what he meant when he lamented the Patriots not meeting Jones more.

“Yeah, to help him. Like talent, coaching, you name it,” Meyers told Perry. “Just putting him in a better position to win I think would’ve helped their program a lot.”

Meyers knows as well as anyone how unforgiving the Patriots organization can be. The Las Vegas pass-catcher revealed how New England wasn’t willing to budge on a small amount of money to keep him with the Patriots, even though he was openly interested in staying.

Things ended up working out for Meyers, who’s enjoying his Raiders tenure more so than his time with the Patriots. It’s easy to see Jones experiencing a similar feeling if he leaves New England this offseason.