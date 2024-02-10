Joe Thuney is no stranger to the Super Bowl, though he will not suit up for the chance to win his fourth on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs guard will not play against the San Francisco 49ers due to a pectoral injury and has been ruled out, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Thuney has enjoyed plenty of success since entering the NFL in 2016. The 31-year-old won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Following the 2020 season, Thuney inked a five-year deal with the Chiefs, where he added a third career title with a victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Fri 2/9, 8:03pm
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-127
Sun 2/11, 6:30 PM
SF -2 O/U 47.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+107

The loss is sure to be impactful for the Chiefs after Thuney started every regular season game in 2023 while earning a first-team All-Pro selection. The guard did not play in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens and will now miss his second straight postseason game.

Story continues below advertisement

Kansas City’s offensive line looks to step up in Thuney’s absence in a battle against San Francisco’s formidable pass-rushers such as Nick Bosa, Chase Young and Arik Armstead.

The Chiefs look to become the first team since Thuney’s old team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, dating back to the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Chris Russo Claims This AFC Team Would Be Perfect Landing Spot For Bill Belichick

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images