Joe Thuney is no stranger to the Super Bowl, though he will not suit up for the chance to win his fourth on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs guard will not play against the San Francisco 49ers due to a pectoral injury and has been ruled out, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Thuney has enjoyed plenty of success since entering the NFL in 2016. The 31-year-old won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Following the 2020 season, Thuney inked a five-year deal with the Chiefs, where he added a third career title with a victory in Super Bowl LVII.

The loss is sure to be impactful for the Chiefs after Thuney started every regular season game in 2023 while earning a first-team All-Pro selection. The guard did not play in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens and will now miss his second straight postseason game.

Kansas City’s offensive line looks to step up in Thuney’s absence in a battle against San Francisco’s formidable pass-rushers such as Nick Bosa, Chase Young and Arik Armstead.

The Chiefs look to become the first team since Thuney’s old team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, dating back to the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.