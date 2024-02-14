All indications are that Apple’s upcoming documentary series on the Patriots will offer juicy new details on New England’s remarkable dynasty. We’ve already learned new information on the fractured Tom Brady-Bill Belichick relationship.

Just don’t expect Belichick to say anything about benching Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently watched the entire 10-part series, which debuts Friday with two episodes. Graff on Wednesday offered insight into how Belichick reacted to series director Matthew Hamachek’s question about the Butler benching.

Here’s the excerpt from Graff’s review:

“Matt, we’ve talked about that,” Belichick says without any further explanation, implying some kind of agreement between the coach and director about avoiding that topic.

Graff also noted that Belichick “doesn’t say much” throughout the series, the interviews for which were conducted during New England’s miserable 2023 season. So, perhaps Belichick, who left the Patriots last month, was particularly grumpy amid swirling rumors about his job status.

Either way, it’ll be a surprise if Belichick ever opens up on Butler’s benching. We’re more likely to learn the truth from Butler himself.