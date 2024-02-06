Speaking to the media at Super Bowl LVIII’s Opening Night on Monday, Patrick Mahomes wasn’t interested in talking about an off-the-field matter his family is currently dealing with.

The night before the Chiefs flew out of Kansas City to Las Vegas, Mahomes’ father was arrested in Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. It marked the third arrest of such kind for Patrick Mahomes Sr., who was forced to serve 40 days of jail time on weekends for one of the infractions back in 2018. If convicted, the 54-year-old could serve two to 10 years in prison per Texas state law.

The Chiefs quarterback on Monday told reporters his father is “doing good” but didn’t offer additional remarks about the situation.

“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family,” Mahomes told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “That’s all I have to say.”

It remains to be seen if Mahomes Sr., who was released from Smith County Jail on Sunday morning after posting $10,000 bond, will be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night to watch the Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers. A Kansas City victory would mark the third Super Bowl triumph of the younger Mahomes’ NFL career.