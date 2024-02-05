Jake DeBrusk Staying Optimistic Extension Gets Done With Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk admittedly looks at things as half glass full instead of half glass empty.

He’s taking that same approach when it comes to trying to get a contract extension done with the Bruins.

“I always have optimism,” DeBrusk told reporters following Sunday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, per team-provided video. “I feel like it would be pretty depressing if I didn’t have optimism that I’d be here. But it’s one of those things that I hope it gets done.”

DeBrusk, 27, can test unrestricted free agency following this season, but remains steadfast that he wants to remain with the Bruins for the long-term.

“I have an agent for a reason and I’ve obviously been with this organization for my whole career,” DeBrusk said. “I feel like I know where I stand with this lineup, I feel like I know where I am with the guys in this room and the city as well, the highs and lows. … You just go and just focus on the little things and I think everything should take care of itself.”

DeBrusk got off to a slow start this season, but closed out strong before the All-Star break despite missing Boston’s last game with an undisclosed injury. Half of DeBrusk’s goal production on the campaign came in the month of January as he has recorded 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 47 games, which is well behind the career-best 50-point season he put together last year.

With the NHL trade deadline just over a month away and 33 games remaining the regular season, questions about DeBrusk’s future will keep popping up. And DeBrusk acknowledged he hasn’t been able to completely silence the unknown about his future throughout this season.

“I feel like it’s felt pretty real for me all year to be honest with you, ever since even the start of training camp,” DeBrusk said. “It’s one of those things where you want to get it done as fast as possible, but obviously we’re here now. When it comes I guess thoughts on that, I don’t really have any that’s fresh. It’s a month and a half until the trade deadline, and I hope it gets done quick.”