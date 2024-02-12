San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings pulled off a rare feat in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jennings was an unlikely, but key touchdown producer for the 49ers as he threw a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey on a trick play in the second quarter and later made a 10-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter.

Not many players have had that type of performance in the storied history of the Super Bowl. In fact, only one other other player has thrown for a touchdown and caught a touchdown in Super Bowl. And that would be Nick Foles, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Why is that relevant to Patriots fans? Well, Foles reached the accomplishment on the biggest stage against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Foles carved up New England’s defense in the 41-33 victory for the Philadelphia Eagles by passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns. But Foles’ most memorable touchdown of the game came just before halftime on a play that is forever immortalized and known as the “Philly special.”

Foles came out of the backfield to catch a one-yard touchdown pass from Trey Burton on fourth down to swing momentum back in a big way for the Eagles.

It’s not the David Tyree helmet catch, but it is a player in the Super Bowl that will forever haunt the Patriots.

So, seeing Jennings join Foles in very exclusive company on Sunday only brought up a bad memory for Patriots fans.